Legendary war correspondent Hu Jibang | Stories shared by Xi Jinping

Xinhua) 08:23, November 10, 2021

Hu Jibang was the only Chinese war correspondent to have covered the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany (1941-1945). Find out why she has been remembered by the Chinese people as a legendary war correspondent.

