Home>>
Legendary war correspondent Hu Jibang | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
(Xinhua) 08:23, November 10, 2021
Hu Jibang was the only Chinese war correspondent to have covered the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany (1941-1945). Find out why she has been remembered by the Chinese people as a legendary war correspondent.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Lebanese president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Xi's monograph on running of the country by the people published
- Xi congratulates Xinhua News Agency on its 90th founding anniversary
- Bilingual version of Xi's speech at CPC and World Political Parties Summit published
- Xi meets with national role models in emergency management, loyal guards in fire-fighting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.