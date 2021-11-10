Chinese ambassador to U.S. attends annual Gala Dinner of National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, reads out President Xi's congratulatory letter

Xinhua) 16:59, November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- On Nov. 9, the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations hosted its 2021 Gala Dinner. President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden sent congratulatory letters to the Gala Dinner. Ambassador Qin Gang and Chairman of the National Committee Jacob Lew read out the letters respectively.

President Xi expressed his appreciation and recognition to the Committee and its members for their long-time dedication to the growth of China-U.S. relations and to the exchanges and cooperation between our countries in various areas. President Xi pointed out, the China-U.S. relationship is among the most important bilateral relationships in the world today. Whether our two countries, the world's biggest developing country and the biggest developed country and two permanent members of the UN Security Council, can handle our relations well bears on the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and matters to the future of the world.

Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture. Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Cooperation is the only right choice. President Xi stressed that following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges and, in the meantime, properly manage differences, so as to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of sound and steady development. I hope the Committee and all those who care for and support the development of China-U.S. relations will reinforce confidence, keep up your good work, and contribute even more wisdom and strength to the advancement of China-U.S. friendship to the benefit of people in our two countries and around the world.

President Biden said, I send greetings to everyone gathered for the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations 2021 Gala Dinner. For over fifty years, the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations has promoted cooperation between the United States and China, helping foster mutual understanding and constructive conversation to help find common ground. Today, our world is at an inflection point in history. From tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the existential threat of the climate crisis, the relationship between the United States and China has global significance. Solving these challenges and seizing opportunities will require the broader international community to come together as we each do our part to build a safe, peaceful, and resilient future. I am grateful for your dedication to strengthening the bonds between the people of our two countries. Through the advocacy of organizations like yours, we can seek greater connectivity and advancement of interests that affect our countries and the world.

Ambassador Qin said in his remarks that President Xi's letter of congratulations reflects China's positive attitude and position on developing China-U.S. relations. China's policy towards the United States is highly consistent and stable. The Chinese side always bears in mind the fundamental interests of the people of both countries and the whole world, and handles China-U.S. relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. Some people say that the China-U.S. relationship cannot go back to the past. But is it the reason why people can take it lightly, or even damage it as they wish? We reject this view. We look forward to working with the American government and visionary people, in the spirit of the phone call between our Presidents, to strengthen dialogue, manage differences, focus on cooperation, and make unremitting efforts to take China-U.S. relations back to the right track.

At the Gala Dinner, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao delivered remarks. Mr. Ming Hsieh, a Chinese American entrepreneur and philanthropist, was honored by the Committee for his contributions to the development of China-U.S. relations.

