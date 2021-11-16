Home>>
U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence": Biden
(Xinhua) 13:52, November 16, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. government's long-standing one-China policy, and stated that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence" and expressed for peace and stability to be maintained in the Taiwan Strait.
Biden made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
