U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence": Biden

Xinhua) 13:52, November 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. government's long-standing one-China policy, and stated that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence" and expressed for peace and stability to be maintained in the Taiwan Strait.

Biden made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)