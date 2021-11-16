Home>>
Xi's speech at conference marking 50th anniversary of PRC's UN seat restoration published
(Xinhua) 08:44, November 16, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations has been published.
The booklet containing the speech was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi-Biden virtual meeting to be held Tuesday morning
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 6th China-Africa People's Forum
- Xi's article on arming Party with Marxism & innovative theories of its adaptation to Chinese context to be published
- Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
- Xi's speech builds consensus for Asia-Pacific cooperation, injects impetus into global recovery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.