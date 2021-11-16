Xi's speech at conference marking 50th anniversary of PRC's UN seat restoration published

Xinhua) 08:44, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations has been published.

The booklet containing the speech was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)