Xi's article on arming Party with Marxism & innovative theories of its adaptation to Chinese context to be published

Xinhua) 16:33, November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on arming the whole Party with Marxism and the innovative theories of its adaptation to the Chinese context will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Tuesday in this year's 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

