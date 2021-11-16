Xi sends congratulatory letter to 6th China-Africa People's Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, sent a congratulatory letter to the 6th China-Africa People's Forum, which opened in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that the world is in an era of great development and great change, Xi said China and Africa, facing new opportunities and challenges, need to further uphold and carry forward peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity.

The two sides should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, promote prosperity and development, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Xi called for enhancing the forum's role as a bridge in helping consolidate the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, promote understanding between peoples, and fulfill the concept of a China-Africa community with a shared future.

