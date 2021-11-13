Home>>
Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
(Xinhua) 10:54, November 13, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting via video link.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.
