Economic, technical cooperation important area of APEC cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 21:07, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that economic and technical cooperation is an important area of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) cooperation.

APEC members need to step up input, make sure that developing members get real benefit from such cooperation, and keep injecting new dynamism into the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific, Xi made the remarks while addressing the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.

