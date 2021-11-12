Home>>
Economic, technical cooperation important area of APEC cooperation: Xi
(Xinhua) 21:07, November 12, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that economic and technical cooperation is an important area of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) cooperation.
APEC members need to step up input, make sure that developing members get real benefit from such cooperation, and keep injecting new dynamism into the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific, Xi made the remarks while addressing the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- APEC kicks off virtual Economic Leaders' Meeting focusing on COVID-19 recovery, new vision
- Xi Focus: Xi chairs symposium to seek non-Communists' opinions on key CPC resolution
- CPC session stresses decisive significance of Xi's core position, Xi thought
- Elaboration on Xi thought is a prominent highlight of CPC resolution: official
- Xi chairs symposium to seek non-Communists' opinions on key CPC resolution
- Landmark resolution charts path to future
- Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
- APEC can play bigger role for brighter shared future
- Xi's speech at APEC summit injects new momentum into building Asia-Pacific community with shared future
- CPC plenum passes landmark resolution
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.