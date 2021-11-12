CPC plenum passes landmark resolution

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, makes an important speech at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A high-profile meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors, according to a communique released on Thursday.

The resolution was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, said the communique of the plenum.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made an important speech at the session, which was attended by 197 members and 151 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee.

The session heard and discussed a work report Xi delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. He also explained the draft of the resolution to the session.

The session also reviewed and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng attend the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Since its founding in 1921, the Party has made seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation its mission, said the communique.

In the period of the new-democratic revolution, Chinese communists, with Comrade Mao Zedong as their chief representative, adapting the basic tenets of Marxism-Leninism to China's specific realities, established Mao Zedong Thought, which charted the correct course for securing victory in the new-democratic revolution, according to the communique.

In the period of socialist revolution and construction, Chinese communists, with Comrade Mao Zedong as their chief representative, put forward a series of important theories for socialist construction. China was transformed from a poor and backward Eastern country with a large population to a socialist country, according to the communique.

During the new period of reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, after the third plenary session of the 11th Central Committee, Chinese communists, with Comrade Deng Xiaoping as their chief representative, by focusing on the fundamental questions of what socialism is and how to build it, established Deng Xiaoping Theory. The reform and opening up drive was launched, and socialism with Chinese characteristics was successfully founded.

After the fourth plenary session of the 13th Central Committee, Chinese communists, with Comrade Jiang Zemin as their chief representative, deepened the understanding of what socialism is and how to build it, and what kind of Party to build and how to build it. On this basis, they formed the Theory of Three Represents. Socialism with Chinese characteristics was successfully launched into the 21st century.

After the 16th National Party Congress, Chinese communists, with Comrade Hu Jintao as their chief representative, united and led the whole Party and the entire nation in advancing practical, theoretical, and institutional innovation during the process of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and formed the Scientific Outlook on Development. They succeeded in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics under new circumstances, according to the communique.

Following the Party's 18th National Congress, socialism with Chinese characteristics entered a new era. Chinese communists, with Comrade Xi Jinping as their chief representative, have established Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century. It embodies the best of the Chinese culture and ethos in our times and represents a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation, according to the communique.

Since the Party's 18th National Congress, the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership have remained robust and, through revolutionary tempering, the Party has grown stronger, according to the communique.

China's economic development has become much more balanced, coordinated, and sustainable, and the Party has consistently promoted broader and deeper reform across the board.

The Party has actively developed whole-process people's democracy and made comprehensive efforts to improve the institutions, standards, and procedures of China's socialist democracy.

The system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has constantly been improved, and a sweeping and fundamental shift has been seen in the ideological domain.

The people's lives have improved in all aspects, and the environmental protection endeavors have seen sweeping, historic, and transformative changes.

The people's military has been through an all-around revolutionary restructuring in preparation for the next stage, according to the communique.

The CPC Central Committee has made moves to restore order in Hong Kong and ensure a turn for the better in the region; and firmly opposes foreign interference and maintains the initiative and ability to steer cross-Strait relations.

With regard to foreign affairs, the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been advanced on all fronts, with the concept of a human community with a shared future becoming a banner leading trends of the times and human progress, the communique added.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee presides over the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

The Party's endeavors over the past century have opened up the right path for achieving rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, enabling China to complete a process of industrialization that took developed countries several centuries in the space of mere decades, and bringing about the two miracles of rapid economic growth and enduring social stability.

The Party has led the people in great endeavors and accumulated valuable historical experience over the past century. This covers the following ten aspects: upholding the Party's leadership, putting the people first, advancing theoretical innovation, staying independent, following the Chinese path, maintaining a global vision, breaking new ground, standing up for ourselves, promoting the united front, and remaining committed to self-reform, said the communique.

It was stated at the session that "to accomplish the Party's mission, we should never forget why we started."

The whole Party must uphold Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the communique said.

The entire Party must forever maintain close ties with the people and act in line with the people-centered philosophy of development, it added.

The Central Committee calls upon the entire Party, the military, and all Chinese people to rally more closely around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the communique said, vowing to make tireless efforts to realize the Second Centenary Goal and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

