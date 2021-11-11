Xi urges open, fair, equitable, non-discriminatory environment for sci-tech development
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit via video, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for efforts to foster an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.
Asia-Pacific region should speed up scientific and technological innovation and institutional innovation, promote the commercialization of scientific and technological advances, and foster new drivers of growth, so that innovation will boost both economic development and green transition, he said.
"We need to scale up cooperation between member economies of the Asia-Pacific on scientific and technological innovation, and foster an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology," Xi said.
