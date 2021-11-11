Home>>
Full Text: Keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC CEO Summit
(Xinhua) 08:14, November 11, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a keynote speech via video at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech. Enditem
