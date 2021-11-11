Xi stresses achieving greater development through green transition

November 11, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows a photovoltaic power station at a green industrial development park in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on economies in the Asia-Pacific region to catalyze green transition in the course of economic development and achieve greater development through green transition.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.

Without development, it will be impossible to pool the economic strength necessary for achieving green transition, while neglecting people's livelihood means loss of social support for pursuing green transition, he said.

"We need to gain an accurate understanding of what sustainable development means, put the people first, and strike a balance between economic growth, ensuring people's well-being, and energy conservation and emissions reduction," Xi said.

