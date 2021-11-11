China will work tirelessly to make contribution to global green transition: Xi

Xinhua) 09:02, November 11, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit via video, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will work tirelessly to make its contribution to promoting global green transition.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit via video.

Xi noted that China's carbon reduction action is a profound economic and social transformation. "However formidable the task may be, we will work tirelessly to make our contribution to promoting global green transition," Xi said.

He also pointed out that China's carbon reduction action will also require massive investment, thus creating huge market opportunities and room for cooperation. The business communities across the Asia-Pacific are warmly welcome to join us in this endeavor, he said.

"Together, we can usher in a future of green development," Xi said.

