CPC session stresses decisive significance of Xi's core position, Xi thought

Xinhua) 15:22, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, according to a communique of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee that concluded Thursday.

This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation, noted the communique.

"This is the call of the times, the choice of history, and the common aspiration of the people," said Jiang Jinquan, head of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, on Friday at a CPC Central Committee press conference on the plenary session.

"In firmly upholding and safeguarding General Secretary Xi's core position, the Party has its decision-maker, the people have their mainstay, and the giant 'rejuvenation' ship of the Chinese nation has its helmsman," he said. "And in the face of rough waves, we will be able to 'stay on the fishing boat despite the wind and waves.'"

Defining the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era ensures the Party can keep moving forward in the right direction in spite of the complex condition featuring deep evolution and interaction between the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the profound changes in the world unseen in a century, Jiang said,

It ensures the Party can abide by the law of development, make sound plans for the development of the cause, meet difficulties head-on, and lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in opening bright prospects of national rejuvenation, Jiang said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)