CPC Central Committee holds press conference on latest plenary session

Xinhua) 10:24, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee press conference started Friday morning, introducing the guiding principles of the 19th CPC Central Committee's sixth plenary session that concluded Thursday.

