Senior CPC official stresses publicizing key Party session

Xinhua) 08:30, November 12, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a teleconference on studying and promoting the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday urged efforts to study and promote the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee was held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11. The meeting adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors.

Huang said the resolution, a Marxist guiding document, will have a profound impact on promoting the whole Party to unify their thinking, will, and action, as well as achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Huang asked publicity organs to take the lead in studying and implementing the spirit of the session as well as deepen and expand the education campaign on Party history.

