Full Text: Communique of 6th plenary session of 19th CPC Central Committee

Xinhua) 08:11, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released a communique on Thursday.

Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of the communique, passed at the session held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

