CPC Central Committee to hold press conference on plenary session

Xinhua) 10:30, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will hold a press conference Friday to introduce the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC.

The press conference, scheduled for 10 a.m., will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and on major news websites including people.com.cn, xinhuanet.com, and china.com.cn.

