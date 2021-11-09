Interview: CPC draws strength from people, says British expert

Xinhua) 16:35, November 09, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is the right party for the Chinese people as it effectively represents the voice of the people, an expert has said.

"The strength of the CPC is the strength of the Chinese people. I very much believe and support the CPC because it's the right party for the Chinese people," Jean Christophe Iseux von Pfetten, president of the Institute for East-West Strategic Studies in Britain, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Pfetten pointed out that China's poverty alleviation achievement was realized 10 years ahead of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations.

"It proves that the CPC walks the talk, is truly concerned with the wellbeing of the people and sets a good model for the rest of the world," he said.

Pfetten said the CPC has been actively sharing its advanced development experience through the Belt and Road Initiative, making direct contributions to the development of the world through infrastructure investment.

He also praised the CPC's effective COVID-19 response, saying that "China's control of any reemergence (of COVID-19 cases) anywhere in China has been quite amazing."

As an observer of China's development "miracle," he said he had witnessed the CPC's "circle of friends" getting bigger and bigger.

