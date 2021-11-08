CPC fortifies Party building as 'great project'

(China Daily) 08:43, November 08, 2021

A grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC is held in Beijing, July 1, 2021. [Photo by Kuang Linhua/China Daily]

Sixth plenary session will review resolution on key achievements, historical experiences

Around the world, political parties with more than 100 years of history are not uncommon, but almost none can claim the miraculous achievements the Communist Party of China has made in leading the Chinese people to strive for national independence, development and rejuvenation.

Foreigners who are interested in China might ask the questions: how did the CPC make it possible for a divided, poverty-stricken country to emerge as the world's second largest economy and an influential player in the international arena in a matter of decades? And what is the key for the CPC to prevent collapse and failure, like other Communist parties in some former socialist countries?

Analysts said one important feature of the CPC's century-long journey is that it has kept strengthening various aspects of the Party to make it a well-organized, efficient, vital and vigorous organization as well as a champion of world peace and development.

The 19th CPC Central Committee will hold its sixth plenary session in Beijing from Nov 8 to 11, at which a key resolution on the major achievements and historical experiences of the Party's 100 years of endeavors will be reviewed. It will help Westerners who fail to understand the CPC and China's development learn a better way to deal with the country and the Party.

While addressing a grand gathering marking the Party's centenary on July 1, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said one hallmark that distinguishes the CPC from other political parties is its courage in undertaking self-reform.

"An important reason why the Party remains so vital and vibrant, despite having undergone so many trials and tribulations, is that it practices effective self-supervision and full and rigorous self-governance," Xi said.

The CPC has attached great importance to Party leadership and Party building since its founding on July 1, 1921, and has called its unremitting efforts to strengthen the Party "a great project". In October 2017, the 19th CPC National Congress set out requirements for building the Party for the new era, following on the achievements of strengthening the Party over previous decades.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)