19th CPC Central Committee to hold sixth plenary session from Nov. 8 to 11

Xinhua) 15:30, October 18, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Monday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

