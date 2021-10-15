Home>>
Xi's article on common prosperity to be published
(Xinhua) 16:29, October 15, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the concrete actions to promote common prosperity will be published.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Saturday in this year's 20th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
