Senior CPC official speaks at International Academic Forum in China

Xinhua) 13:22, October 15, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the International Academic Forum in China 2021 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday attended the opening of the International Academic Forum in China, which was held in Beijing.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, also made a keynote speech at the forum.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC has led the people in pioneering a new and uniquely Chinese path to modernization and creating a new model for human advancement, Huang said.

China will follow its own path, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with other countries, and make greater contributions to the world with the new achievements of modernization, the official said.

Noting that the forum is an important platform for the promotion of philosophy and social sciences exchanges between China and the world, Huang said he hopes global thinkers and specialists will have in-depth discussions and offer insight into the development of China and the world at large.

Hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the forum was attended by more than 100 scholars from over 20 countries in person or via video link.

