CPC's efforts to lead China's development, poverty alleviation worth learning: experts

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The people-centered and selfless approach of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to achieving development and eradicating absolute poverty is worth learning for Pakistan and other countries, Pakistani experts said here Wednesday at a symposium.

"The CPC serves as a core. And the CPC thrives on the sincerity, integrity, and commitment of the leadership," said Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

The people-centered policies of the CPC are the key area which Pakistan needs to learn, Gul said while addressing the symposium related to China's two centenary goals held by the China Study Center at the COMSATS University Islamabad in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Valuing time and dropping unnecessary procedures in the execution of projects are also important for Pakistan to learn from the CPC's governance model, he added.

The selfless approach of the CPC in dealing with its own people could be best understood by its role in the international politics, said Sultan Hali, head of the Pakistan-China Media Forum.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the best example of how China took measures to help the world through providing face masks and vaccines among other things, he said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor prove that the party believes in the concept of shared prosperity and development for the whole humanity.

Tahir Mumtaz Awan, head of the China Study Center at the COMSATS University Islamabad, told Xinhua that the CPC is the main backbone of the development in China.

The eradication of absolute poverty and the completion of the journey to moderate prosperity in all respects in China are the great achievements of the CPC, said Awan.

