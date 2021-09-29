Top political advisor stresses confidence in realizing national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 09:15, September 29, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a reception to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2021. The reception was organized by the General Office of the CPPCC National Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Yang Tuesday said no difficulties or obstacles could stop the Chinese nation's journey towards rejuvenation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at a reception held in the Great Hall of the People to mark the National Day on Oct. 1.

Addressing the reception, Wang said this year marks the centenary of the CPC, which is especially significant in the history of the Party, the country, and the Chinese nation.

"As long as we unswervingly uphold the leadership of the Party, follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, firmly rely on the people, and strengthen the great unity of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, no difficulties or obstacles can stop the Chinese nation from marching towards great rejuvenation," he said.

Wang stressed that the central authorities will continue to fully, faithfully and unswervingly implement the "one country, two systems" principle and resolutely implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and "patriots administering Macao."

The governments of the two special administrative regions have the central authorities' full support in exercising law-based governance, developing their economies and improving people's well-being, he added.

"With the strong backing of the great motherland, Hong Kong and Macao will have an even brighter future," he said.

On Taiwan, Wang said resolving the Taiwan question to realize China's complete reunification is the shared aspiration of all Chinese people.

He stressed efforts to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus. He also urged promoting the peaceful and integrated development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, implementing and improving the policy of benefiting Taiwan and its people, resolutely smashing any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence," and opposing interference by any external forces.

The cross-Strait situation remains grim at present, but the initiative to solve the Taiwan question has always been in the hands of the Chinese mainland, Wang noted.

Calling overseas Chinese nationals, returned Chinese, and their relatives an important force for national rejuvenation, Wang vowed efforts to enable them to play a greater role.

The reception was attended by senior officials and more than 800 representatives from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and overseas Chinese communities.

