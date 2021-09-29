China willing to share ruling party experience with Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:05, September 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xi, head of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Tuesday said China is willing to deepen the exchange and mutual learning of experience in governing the party and the country with Vietnam.

Chen, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing an online seminar between the CPC and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Citing the 100-year history of the CPC, Chen said the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in struggles for national independence, people's liberation, and the realization of national prosperity and people's well-being.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to maintain the tradition of mutual learning and support and utilize the special advantages of inter-party exchanges, Chen said. Chen added China would deepen exchanges and mutual learning of experience and further contribute to developing the relationship between the two parties, the two countries, and the socialism cause.

The seminar was attended by about 200 representatives from China and Vietnam.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)