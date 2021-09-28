China's top political advisor meets Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly chairman

September 28, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo via video link Monday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that China is willing to work with Indonesia to continuously promote mutual political trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

China is ready to work hand in hand with Indonesia to continuously push forward the joint construction of the Belt and Road and strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation to make greater contribution to regional peace, stability and development, Wang said.

The CPPCC is willing to maintain communication at all levels with the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly to take bilateral ties to new heights, he added.

Bambang Soesatyo thanked China for supporting Indonesia's fight against the pandemic, and said that the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly is willing to enhance cooperation with the CPPCC and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields to achieve more results.

