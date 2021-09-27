China's anti-graft chief stresses disciplinary inspection of financial institutions

September 27, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, makes remarks during a conference ahead of the eighth round of disciplinary inspection by the 19th CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official on Sunday stressed thorough disciplinary inspection of financial institutions to promote the high-quality development of the industry.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks during a conference ahead of the eighth round of disciplinary inspection by the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The new round of inspection targets Party committees of 25 financial institutions, including banks, stock exchanges, regulatory commissions, insurance companies, asset-management companies and other financial enterprises.

Zhao called for in-depth inspection to uncover political deviation of Party organizations, as well as prominent problems that affect the high-quality development of the industry, thus urging financial institutions to better meet the financial needs of the people and the real economy and avert systemic financial risks.

He called for carrying out the inspection in a more scientific, accurate and effective manner, to provide a strong guarantee for the sound development of the financial sector.

Zhao called on the inspectors to strictly follow the eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, and perform their duties in accordance with regulations, discipline and laws.

