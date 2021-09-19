Senior CPC official stresses forging brighter future while remembering history

Xinhua) 15:24, September 19, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, speaks at a bell-tolling ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the September 18 Incident, at the September 18 Incident History Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

SHENYANG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Saturday stressed forging a brighter future while remembering history and revolutionary martyrs.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, also called for efforts to promote the spirit of resisting aggression.

Zhao delivered the remarks in his speech during a bell-tolling ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the "September 18 Incident" in the city of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

It was on this day in 1931 when Japanese troops blew up a section of the railway near Shenyang under their control and accused Chinese troops of sabotage as a pretext for subsequent aggression.

Zhao urged correct perspective of history, and understanding of the significance of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

He stressed staying on the path of peaceful development and jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity with peace-loving countries and peoples.

He also called for efforts to promote the founding spirit of the CPC and the spirit of resisting aggression, and strive for fully building a modern socialist China and realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

At 9:18 a.m., Zhao joined other leaders and representatives from the public to strike a huge bell at the museum 14 times together, symbolizing the arduous course of China's 14-year-long bitter war against Japanese aggressors.

