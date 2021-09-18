Senior CPC official stresses continuous learning of Party history

Xinhua) 09:14, September 18, 2021

CHANGCHUN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) stressed the continuous learning of the history of the CPC, the history of New China, the history of the nation's reform and opening up, and the history of socialist development across Chinese society.

During an inspection tour to northeast China's Jilin Province, Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, called for efforts to maintain the profound environment created amid the commemoration of the centenary of the CPC this year.

Huang visited enterprises, colleges, villages, communities, revolutionary memorial halls, and local cultural organizations in Changchun and Siping from Wednesday to Friday.

Jilin should fully utilize its abundant revolutionary history, Huang said. He demanded more efforts to discover relevant resources and promote the revolutionary spirit.

Huang also called for upholding advanced socialist culture, a substantial revamp in the culture and entertainment sector, and an improved supply of cultural products and services.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)