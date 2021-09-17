Senior CPC official calls for strengthened ethnic and religion works

Xinhua) 08:43, September 17, 2021

YINCHUAN, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, You Quan, has stressed the full and accurate implementation of the Party's ethnic and religious policies to cement national unity and promote religious harmony.

You, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Thursday.

During the trip that took him to villages, communities, enterprises, schools, and venues for religious activities, You pointed out that efforts should be made to scrutinize and solve the pressing issues and potential risks concerning religious matters and lift national unity to a higher level.

Religion-related works should be comprehended and carried out from the perspective of safeguarding national security and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, You said, adding that the bottom line is to prevent systematic or regional risks from happening.

