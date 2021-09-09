China's top political advisor meets with president of VFF Central Committee

Xinhua) 10:22, September 09, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday met with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien via video link.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that China-Vietnam ties had been continuously developed in a positive way.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to deepen good-neighborly friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future of strategic significance.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the VFF Central Committee, and continuously enrich the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, he added.

Do Van Chien, for his part, said that the Vietnamese side highly appreciates the brilliant achievements of the CPC over the past century, and is willing to work with the CPPCC National Committee to consolidate and develop traditional friendly relations, deepen cooperation and promote greater development of bilateral ties.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)