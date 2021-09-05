Senior CPC official urges quality legal services for northeast China
CHANGCHUN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed specific and dedicated efforts to provide quality legal services for the revitalization of northeast China.
Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to northeast China's Jilin Province from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.
Through his inspection of primary-level sites, including an urban residential community and a border police station, Guo learned about the experience of community-level governance and border security management.
Guo called for enhanced efforts to crack down on illicit activities such as wire fraud and cross-border gambling. He also urged concerted efforts to boost border control and facilitate the opening-up of border regions.
Guo also visited judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs at the provincial and municipal levels to learn about the performance of their duties, as well as local enterprises.
Efforts should be made to optimize the business climate, improve the system of discipline and scrutiny over law enforcement and the judiciary, and create a legal environment with fairness and justice, Guo said.
