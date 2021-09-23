Senior CPC official urges efforts to promote Party history learning

Xinhua) 11:31, September 23, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and also head of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign, speaks during a symposium of the central guidance group for the Party history learning and education campaign, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday called for efforts to further promote CPC history learning and education.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing.

Huang, also head of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign, called for continuous efforts for in-depth study of the Party history and theory.

Huang also stressed the application of what is learnt from the education campaign to everyday work, such as addressing the problems that affect ordinary people the most and promoting the country's high-quality development.

