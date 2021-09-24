Senior CPC official urges high-quality development of Chinese culture

Xinhua) 09:34, September 24, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a symposium on high-quality development of Chinese culture in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

SHENZHEN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday called for renewed efforts to advance the high-quality development of Chinese culture.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong Province.

Huang emphasized the necessity of establishing mechanisms with Chinese characteristics for the creation, promotion and assessment of cultural products, so as to better meet the people's spiritual needs.

He urged all relevant parties to build strong cultural confidence, and called for continuous efforts on the protection, inheritance and promotion of China's fine traditional culture.

Before attending the symposium, Huang inspected the 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair.

