People with disabilities make traditional moon-shaped fans symbolizing reunion in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 08:39, September 22, 2021

A resident decorates the moon-shaped fan with dried flowers at a local community in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, September 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Tianfu)

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, people with disabilities in the local community and their families, as well as staff at a social service center made traditional moon-shaped fans, or round fans, on Saturday to pray for good fortune and reunion.

Moon-shaped fan is a traditional handicraft of The Han nationality in China, symbolizing reunion and happiness.

