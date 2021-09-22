Home>>
People with disabilities make traditional moon-shaped fans symbolizing reunion in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 08:39, September 22, 2021
A resident decorates the moon-shaped fan with dried flowers at a local community in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, September 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Tianfu)
As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, people with disabilities in the local community and their families, as well as staff at a social service center made traditional moon-shaped fans, or round fans, on Saturday to pray for good fortune and reunion.
Moon-shaped fan is a traditional handicraft of The Han nationality in China, symbolizing reunion and happiness.
