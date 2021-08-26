Murals featuring ancient Chinese elements attract visitors to Xi'an

August 26, 2021

Photo shows a series of murals on the wall of Shuncheng Aelly, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on August 25, 2021. The paintings on the wall are seen with characteristic elements in the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907), a Chinese imperial dynasty that took Chang'an (nowadays Xi'an) as its capital. (Photo/ Zhang Yuan)

