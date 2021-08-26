Home>>
Murals featuring ancient Chinese elements attract visitors to Xi'an
(Ecns.cn) 14:26, August 26, 2021
Photo shows a series of murals on the wall of Shuncheng Aelly, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on August 25, 2021. The paintings on the wall are seen with characteristic elements in the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907), a Chinese imperial dynasty that took Chang'an (nowadays Xi'an) as its capital. (Photo/ Zhang Yuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.