Pic story: inheritor of Guyacai porcelain decoration art

Xinhua) 14:44, July 18, 2021

Undated file photo shows a Guyacai artwork by Cheng Xiaoqian. Guyacai, literally meaning quaint colour decoration in Chinese, is a type of porcelain decoration art invented in the 1980s. It specialty lies in a combination of Chinese art and western paintings. A Guyacai painter must not only know well about pigment features but also master proficient skills in western and traditional Chinese painting, calligraphy and seal so as to express the beauty of the classic and quaint art. As the son of Guyacai founder Cheng Yuanzhang, Cheng Xiaoqian, now 55 years old, has learnt the art since his childhood. He not only inherits the skills from his father, but also develops his own decoration style. He adds cursive handwriting and seal character to calligraphy and forms a unique style in painting mountains and waters. His works somewhat reflect ancient Chinese wisdom such as Confucianism and Taoism. Nowadays, he is a senior Chinese artist, craftsman and inheritor of Guyacai, winning numerous awards for the art. He is also dedicated in teaching youths on the art. "Guyacai awakens people to the charm of traditional Chinese culture, and I hope to make this colour decoration art as a carrier to revive the traditional culture," said Cheng Xiaoqian. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

