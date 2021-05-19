Home>>
Cantonese Opera for Appeasing Gods highlights Chinese traditional culture
(Ecns.cn) 10:50, May 19, 2021
Performers draw facial makeup backstage in Cheung Chau, Hong Kong, May 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/LI CHI WA)
Cheung Chau Da Jiu Festival is a traditional Chinese festival on the island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong, which hold several activities such as Cantonese Opera for Appeasing Gods from the fifth to the ninth day of the fourth lunar month. Performers would draw the facial makeup and put on the costumes before performance. The Cantonese Opera for Appeasing Gods also attracts lots of citizens to watch and experience the traditional culture.
