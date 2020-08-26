Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Rare documents of Chinese cultural pioneers exhibited in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:23, August 26, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of rare documents left by two Chinese academic and revolutionary pioneers opened Tuesday in Beijing.

Manuscripts of Chen Duxiu, a founding member of the Communist Party of China, and Hu Shi, a renowned academic and educator, were on display.

Both Chen and Hu were prominent figures in the New Culture Movement in China during the 1910s and 1920s.

Among the manuscripts of Hu is a 500,000-character diary that he kept while studying overseas, along with more than 450 photos, an amount of newspaper clippings, and letters.

The exhibition will be held in Beijing until Aug. 31 before it continues on a nationwide tour to cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York