Rare documents of Chinese cultural pioneers exhibited in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of rare documents left by two Chinese academic and revolutionary pioneers opened Tuesday in Beijing.

Manuscripts of Chen Duxiu, a founding member of the Communist Party of China, and Hu Shi, a renowned academic and educator, were on display.

Both Chen and Hu were prominent figures in the New Culture Movement in China during the 1910s and 1920s.

Among the manuscripts of Hu is a 500,000-character diary that he kept while studying overseas, along with more than 450 photos, an amount of newspaper clippings, and letters.

The exhibition will be held in Beijing until Aug. 31 before it continues on a nationwide tour to cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing.