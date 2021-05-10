Home>>
Exhibits at Hainan expo reflect unique charm of Chinese culture
(Xinhua) 14:05, May 10, 2021
Photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows lacquerware on display during the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. Domestic exhibits with Chinese characteristics are quite a sight at the Expo, not only meeting the needs of consumers, but also reflecting the unique charm of Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
