Security guard creates paper cuts of Chinese myths
(Ecns.cn) 11:01, August 11, 2021
Photo released on August 9 shows papercutting works created by Li Minxian, a security guard and paper-cutting teacher of a middle school in Zhuanlang County, Pingliang, Gansu Province. (Photo/ Guo Huimin)
Li is a folklore papercutting master in Pingliang. His decorated works, some are in styles of Chinese myths, won prizes at Chinese and international competitions.
