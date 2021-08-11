Security guard creates paper cuts of Chinese myths

Ecns.cn) 11:01, August 11, 2021

Photo released on August 9 shows papercutting works created by Li Minxian, a security guard and paper-cutting teacher of a middle school in Zhuanlang County, Pingliang, Gansu Province. (Photo/ Guo Huimin)

Li is a folklore papercutting master in Pingliang. His decorated works, some are in styles of Chinese myths, won prizes at Chinese and international competitions.

