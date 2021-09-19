Home>>
Confucius Institute in Brussels holds open day
(Xinhua) 10:34, September 19, 2021
Children learn the game of go at the Confucius Institute in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 18, 2021. The Confucius Institute in Brussels held an open day on Saturday, with activities like paper cutting, the game of go, and Qigong, attracting visitors to get a taste of the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
