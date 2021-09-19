Confucius Institute in Brussels holds open day

Xinhua) 10:34, September 19, 2021

Children learn the game of go at the Confucius Institute in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 18, 2021. The Confucius Institute in Brussels held an open day on Saturday, with activities like paper cutting, the game of go, and Qigong, attracting visitors to get a taste of the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

