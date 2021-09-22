Ex-senior provincial official stripped of CPC membership, public office

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Wang Like, a former senior Party official in east China's Jiangsu Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious Party discipline violation, serious duty-related malfeasance, and suspected bribery crimes.

Wang had been a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the CPC and head of the commission for political and legal affairs of the CPC's Jiangsu provincial committee.

An investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission has revealed Wang's wrongdoings.

They include dishonesty and disloyalty to the Party, total disregard of political principles, political speculation for seeking personal promotion, violation of the CPC's code of conduct, selling official posts, conniving at relatives seeking personal gains by taking advantage of his powers, trading power for sex and money, receiving huge amounts of money and property in terms of bribes, and providing protection for gang activities, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

Those of Wang's matters that involve suspected crimes will be transferred to the procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution, the statement added.

