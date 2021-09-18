Late ex-senior Chinese political advisor's birth anniversary commemorated

Xinhua) 09:24, September 18, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a symposium marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Sun Fuling, a former senior Chinese political advisor, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Sun Fuling, a former senior Chinese political advisor.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the symposium and met with Sun's family before the event kicked off.

An excellent representative of China's industrial and commercial entrepreneurs, Sun had served as vice-chairman of the eighth and ninth National Committee of the CPPCC, executive vice-chairman and honorary vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC).

You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, lauded Sun for having always taken a determined stance on key issues, his pursuit of progress, love for the motherland and the people, deep attachment to China's industry and commerce development and efforts to promote social prosperity to benefit the people, as well as his dedication.

You highlighted efforts to learn from Sun's integrity and broad mind and strive to achieve the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, build China into a great modern socialist country and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

