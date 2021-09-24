Senior Chinese diplomat calls on Northeast Asian countries to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 10:36, September 24, 2021

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHANGCHUN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Northeast Asian countries should further seek the consensus of cooperation, jointly tackle challenges, and promote regional development, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo.

Yang called on Northeast Asian countries to carry out anti-pandemic cooperation, jointly oppose politicizing origins tracing, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, and further lift the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

"We should leverage the distinctive advantages of Northeast Asia and promote the building of a regional industrial system that is open, unimpeded, secure and stable," he said.

Yang also called for strengthening cooperation in the digital field, expanding the fields of cooperation from low-end to high-end, and promoting sustainable development of Northeast Asia.

The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo is being held from Sept. 23 to 27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province.

