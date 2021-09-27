Senior leader attends Taiwan compatriots commemorative meeting

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, speaks at a commemorative meeting to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC), and the opening of the fifth forum of social groups of Taiwan compatriots, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Yang on Sunday attended and spoke at a commemorative meeting in Beijing to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC), and the opening of the fifth forum of social groups of Taiwan compatriots.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, applauded the ACFTC's role and work in connecting, serving and bringing together Taiwan compatriots.

Established in December 1981, the ACFTC consists of Taiwan compatriots residing on the Chinese mainland.

Wang said that current cross-Strait relations present both opportunities and challenges. People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should proceed in the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, pursuing and defending national reunification and resolutely opposing and deterring any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," he said.

China must and will be reunited, and reunification is a historic trend, Wang said, adding that the initiative to solve the Taiwan question has always been in the hands of the mainland.

Wang stressed continuously promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, facilitating cooperation and exchanges between the mainland and Taiwan, and contributing to the well-being of the people on both sides of the Strait.

