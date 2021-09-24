Hangzhou, Nantou hold cross-Strait forum on cooperation

Xinhua) 16:20, September 24, 2021

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hangzhou, a scenic city on the Chinese mainland, and Nantou County in Taiwan jointly hosted a forum via video link on Friday.

The forum, named after the scenic landmarks of West Lake in Hangzhou and Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, consisted of the main forum on rural environment governance and two sub-forums on early childhood education and cross-border e-commerce, respectively.

Liu Xin, mayor of Hangzhou, applauded the achievements in the exchanges and cooperation with Nantou County in the past decade and pledged more input through cooperation to create a new win-win situation for residents from the two sides.

For his part, magistrate of Nantou Lin Ming-chen said the forum has yielded tangible results on the basis of the 1992 Consensus and the principle of mutual trust and mutual benefits since its launch in 2009. He called for more efforts to deepen the friendship.

The event was attended by around 150 participants from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, including scholars, community staff, educators, farmers and fishermen, representatives of e-commerce enterprises, Taiwan entrepreneurs and youth representatives from Taiwan.

The forum has been held alternatively by Hangzhou and Nantou every year. This year marks its 13th edition.

