Mainland warns Taiwan's DPP against seeking "independence" under economy, trade pretext

Xinhua) 10:07, September 24, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland resolutely opposes Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) seeking "independence" under the pretext of economic and trade activities, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Thursday in response to a query about the DPP's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, saying that the one-China principle is the precondition for Taiwan's participation in regional economic cooperation.

