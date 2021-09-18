China opposes European Parliament's interference in Taiwan affairs

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday urged the European Parliament and its certain bodies to exercise caution in words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of China.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on a recent report issued by the European Parliament that contains negative content related to Taiwan.

China firmly opposes the content that runs counter to the one-China principle, a consensus of the international community, and the European side's solemn commitment on the Taiwan question that it made when establishing diplomatic relations with China, said Zhu. "It is a gross interference in China's internal affairs."

Zhu also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority not to misjudge the situation. Any attempts relying on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail, she added.

